Countering propaganda campaign of Daesh

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) first appeared in Afghanistan in 2014 but now boasts thousands of like-minded terrorists. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had revealed some time back that thousands of Daesh or IS terrorists were present in northern and eastern Afghan regions and were being joined by militants fleeing Syria and Iraq, introducing a new dimension of instability and chaos in the region. Many TTP elements also joined Daesh, which has mysterious sources of funding and offers lucrative terrorist ideology and careers.

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) or Daesh has carried out several attacks in Pakistan. The carnage in Mastung on July 13, 2018 with at least 150 deaths and scores of injuries had all the hallmarks of Daesh attack. In Sindh, it carried out an attack on the Sehwan shrine in 2017, which killed 90 people and injured more than 300.

But Pakistan has become a case study for countries suffering from the menace of terrorism (both foreign sponsored and domestically triggered) when it comes to showing resilience and defeating it. Pakistan has defeated terrorism in kinetic domain. The security forces are working to eliminate and root out terrorists, their facilitators and supporters throughout the country. These terrorists – who have turned into a coalition of sub-nationalist, criminal, sectarian, anti-state forces – are being used by anti-Pakistan forces in the geo-political proxy war that the country is facing from both eastern and western borders. However, isolated remnants do keep on propagating their ideology through various platforms and in person through some madrassas.

Daesh has not been able to establish a footprint in Pakistan and only splinter groups relate to their propaganda to achieve international relevance. None of their acts can be justified in the light of Quran and Sunnah. Their sponsors and planners are present in neighbouring Afghanistan and India.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, which is based on a consensus decree by 5,000 clerics and aims at establishment of peace in the country and eradication of extremism and terrorism in the light of Quran, Sunnah and social principles of Islamic Shariah, is a beacon of hope for all segments of the society. Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is the key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity. The unanimous fatwa and joint declaration against extremism and terrorism reflects unity and religious responsibility of eminent scholars of all schools of thoughts in the country to counter the menace of terrorism and extremism in the society. It should be clear that all sects, ethnicities, age groups and gender were targeted without any discrimination reflecting that for terrorists don’t belong to any sect rather they promote anarchy and chaos.

Nowhere in religion, Jihad justifies killing of innocent citizens or destroying their properties (an act which was forbidden even during active war). In his farewell sermon, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had declared sanctity of human life more than Holy Kaabah, which does not align with tactics of Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Pakistan Security Forces are protecting the faith, culture, values and lives of fellow citizens and will never give up their right to forcefully evict any terrorists, irrespective of their aim and propaganda. It is imperative for all to reject the deception of Baghdadi and Daesh and all Pakistanis should offer full support to security forces to eliminate the propaganda of the terrorist group from Pakistan as the country moves towards a violence free society through a dedicated strategy.