Sat Mar 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Man arrested in robbery, shooting cases in Mardan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

MARDAN: Police have arrested a dacoit who confessed to have killed a trader and injured another last month.

Speaking to media, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that the accused Sohrab Gul had confessed during interrogation that he along with other accomplices would plan armed robberies and on resistance, they would even shoot people.

“On February 2, unidentified gunmen killed a shopkeeper Umair Bughdada. Then another trader Muhammad Sayed was shot and injured in Sheikh Maltoon. Our investigation into these cases led us to the arrest of Sohrab,” the DPO said. On the occasion, the district police chief announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police team who succeeded in arresting the dacoit. He said raids were underway for the arrest of other accomplices of the arrestee.

