Student granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to a student Kamil Khan in a sedition case registered against him for participating in a student solidarity march.

Advocate Asad Jamal represented the petitioner before the court of Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun.

At the outset, the counsel relied on the rule of consistency and argued that the petitioner was innocent and had no nexus with the allegations provided in the FIR. Advocate Jamal submitted that the petitioner was a student of MPhil at Government College University, Lahore and was due to appear in viva voce to defend his thesis for the degree programme in History.

He said it was apprehended that if the petitioner were to be arrested and detained it would lead to an unjust waste of his academic year and life. He asked the court to allow pre-arrest bail to the petitioner. After hearing the arguments, the judge extended the bail to the petitioner and issued notice to the police for March 31.