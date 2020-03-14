Nisar Khuhro examines KU Benazir Chair’s construction work

The adviser to the Sindh chief minister on educational boards and universities, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, on Friday visited the Karachi University to ask the relevant officials why no progress was observed despite the allocation of funds worth Rs442 million for the Benazir Chair and the Convention Centre’s construction work which was to be completed in 2016.

During the briefing about the under-construction projects, the acting vice-chancellor of the Karachi University, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, informed the adviser that the appointment of a permanent consultant for the monitoring of these projects was not made by the provincial government.

“This is why the projects have not been completed in the given time,” he added. On this, the adviser ordered the appointment of a new consultant who could monitor the construction of the under-construction projects.

Assuring the VC, the adviser said an advertisement for hiring a consultant will be published this month. The adviser said the provincial government had issued Rs243 million out of the total allocations of Rs442 million. On the construction work of the Benazir Chair, around Rs177 millions have already been spent. But despite spending such a huge amount, the project is still incomplete.

“We want to start the research work from the Karachi University’s Benazir Chair and provide a state-of-the-art convention center to students,” Khuhro said, adding that no delay would be tolerated in the construction of the Benazir Chair and the Convention Centre.