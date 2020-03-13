Qureshi says PM will soon steer country out of crises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon steer the country out of the prevailing crises and set it on the path of progress and development.

Talking to PTI Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad, who met him here at Foreign Office, Qureshi said that the PTI government under the sincere and honest leadership of Imran Khan would soon take the country out of the crisis-like situation.

According to the Central Media Department, both leaders discussed various issues relating to prevailing political situation in the country and deliberated upon the party affairs. During the meeting, Ahmed Jawad briefed the foreign minister on various operations being carried out by the PTI’s Information Department.