Obituary

LAHORE: One of the senior most designers of both English and Urdu dailies Rana Zahid passed away here on Thursday night after a protracted illness. A Masters in Fine Arts from the Punjab University, the late Rana remained associated with different newspapers since 1990s. Being pioneer of different dailies’ graphic sections, he was lovingly called ‘Coral King’ by his colleagues. He leaves behind a widow, two sons and a large number of colleagues and friends to mourn his untimely death owing to lungs cancer. Funeral prayers for him will be held after Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Ghousia, 140-Khyber Block, Iqbal Town.