Dacoits kill man

FAISALABAD: Dacoits killed a man on resistance here. Anwar Ali, a resident of Shakeel Park, and his wife were on way home from a market when the dacoits signaled him, but he did not stop.
To it, the dacoits opened fire on him. As a result, he died on the spot while his wife remained unhurt. Police have registered a case against the dacoits.
