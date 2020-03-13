Dacoits kill man

FAISALABAD: Dacoits killed a man on resistance here. Anwar Ali, a resident of Shakeel Park, and his wife were on way home from a market when the dacoits signaled him, but he did not stop.

To it, the dacoits opened fire on him. As a result, he died on the spot while his wife remained unhurt. Police have registered a case against the dacoits.