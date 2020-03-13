Task force constituted in KP for coronavirus prevention

PESHAWAR: A meeting on Thursday reviewed the latest situation of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and formed a task force, headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. According to a handout, the meeting was chaired by the chief minister at his office. Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Sultan Khan, and officials of the health and relief departments were present on thae occasion. The meeting was briefed about the current situation of coronavirus, numbers of confirmed and suspected cases, preventive measures taken by provincial government, and arrangements made by the relevant departments to overcome the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the province.