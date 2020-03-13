New SOPs

In Pakistan every businessman that wants to introduce a new product in Pakistan will tell you the immense resistance they face. Some of the resistance is created by old suppliers while most of the resistance is due to confusion of government organizations on how to deal with new product registration requests. Therefore, the government should introduce new product registration SOPs. For new products there should be two categories: one for products that are found in the world and one for products not found in the world.

In the first category, the applicant should provide data on similar products used in other countries, while in the second case the government would have to constitute a board to discuss and grant licence. In both cases, the applicant should also highlight expected profits, jobs created and expected taxes. Products that create more profits and jobs should be fast tracked. Such measures will help increase wealth creation in Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar