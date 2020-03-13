9 killed, 11 hurt in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in the fresh spell of rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Thursday.

According to the reports received from different districts of the province, two men and a woman were killed when avalanche hit vehicles in Abbottabad. Three men and two women also sustained injuries in the incident.

In Swabi, four women were killed while a man and two women were injured in roof collapse incidents. The reports said that two children were killed when the roof of a room in the house caved in in Dera Ismail Khan. Two men and a child were injured after the roofs of the rooms in their houses collapsed in Mardan and Tank, respectively.

It was learnt that a total of 11 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains in seven districts of the province. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three houses and a school building were damaged in Buner, two houses each were damaged in Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan and one each in Tank and Orakzai districts.

The PDMA has already issued an alert to the district administrations, as more rain with wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) is likely in upper parts of the province. The Meteorological Department rainfall recorded in different districts of the country during the 24 hours ending Thursday afternoon was 45 millimeter in Chakwal, Faisalabad 44, Attock 40, Mangla 37, Islamabad (AP 34, ZP 25, Golra 25, Bokra 22, Saidpur 21), Leyah 34, Noorpurthal 29, Jhelum M B Din 27, Sialkot city 27, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25, Shamsabad 22), Narowal, Jhang 25, Okara 23, Joharabad, Kot Addu 22, Murre 20, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Sahiwal 18, Khanewal 16, Lahore (AP 14, city 13), Kasur 12, Gujrat Gujranwala 11, Multan 10, Bahawalpur 07, Sargodha 04, DG Khan 02, Rahimyar Khan 01.

In KP, Cherat received 43 millimeter rain, Peshawar ( city 30, A P 21), Dera Ismail Khan 22, Bannu 27, Takhtbhai 21, Parachinar 15, Kakul 14, Balakot 04, Malam Jabba 03, Lower Dir 03, Upper Dir 02, Saidu Sharif 01 while Rawlakot in Kashmir received 35, Kotli 25, Muzaffarabad 7, Garhidupatta 06 and Zhob got 08 millimeter rain.