Boxer Waseem injured in road accident

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier professional boxer and former world No. 1 Mohammad Waseem received minor injuries during a road accident near Multan Wednesday night. The former Asian Games bronze medallist said he received minor injuries but his coach Mohammad Tariq received serious blow in his chest and ribs.

“I have received minor injuries in my right shoulder and knee but I am very anxious for my coach Tariq who received a heavy blow in his chest,” Waseem told 'The News' from Multan on Thursday. The car, driven by Waseem, was badly h damaged. Waseem, along with his Wapda coach Mohammad Tariq, was going to Quetta from Islamabad. At around 7.30pm Wednesday night they met with an accident when their car collided with the barriers which had been placed on the road by the local police at the check-post near Multan.

“I did not see as barriers were black and there was immense rain. Thanks God we did not receive any fatal injury,” Waseem said.

When asked whether he would be able to fight his scheduled March 28 fight against former European champion Ryan Farrag in Kazakhstan the former Commonwealth Games silver medallist said he could not say anything at the moment.

“I am in deep pressure as I am not only injured but my car has also been damaged. Due to non-availability of air-ticket I had to opt to go to Quetta by road for undergoing a few days of training,” Waseem said.

Waseem had missed March 6 fight in Dubai due to lack of training. Waseem is still waiting for his Kazakhstan's visa. He is losing more precious time of his training because of visas issues for the last few months.