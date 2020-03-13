CAS International Squash postponed

KARACHI: The Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for men and women has been postponed because of coronavirus outbreak.

This second international event of the year in Pakistan was scheduled in Islamabad from April 3-7 with 17 foreign players. The players were to come from countries that have confirmed coronavirus cases according to World Health Organization such as Germany (795 cases), Japan (455 cases), Austria (104 cases), Malaysia (93 cases), Egypt (48 cases), and Portugal (21 cases). It is to be noted that there were 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan by March 12.