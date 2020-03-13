close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Exporters offered training

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

KARACHI: An intensive Export Managers Advanced Training program was organized by the House of Habib that partnered with the Habib University Foundation (HUF) and the University of Leipzig, a statement said on Thursday. The programme was attended by 25 participants, representing leading export segments, it added.

The week-long programme offered 40+ hours of engagement and immersion in international business model development, international distribution and resource planning.

The programme used advanced management tools, enabling the participants to develop an export plan that served as a starting point for their international ventures.

In addition, it also offered an opportunity to receive exclusive one-on-one tutoring from the faculty.

To ensure the future sustainability of the programme, HUF invited the faculty of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) and Habib University, to attend the workshops as ‘train the trainer’ to deliver the programme content by leveraging their respective institutional base, it added.

Latest News

More From Business