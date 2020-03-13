Exporters offered training

KARACHI: An intensive Export Managers Advanced Training program was organized by the House of Habib that partnered with the Habib University Foundation (HUF) and the University of Leipzig, a statement said on Thursday. The programme was attended by 25 participants, representing leading export segments, it added.

The week-long programme offered 40+ hours of engagement and immersion in international business model development, international distribution and resource planning.

The programme used advanced management tools, enabling the participants to develop an export plan that served as a starting point for their international ventures.

In addition, it also offered an opportunity to receive exclusive one-on-one tutoring from the faculty.

To ensure the future sustainability of the programme, HUF invited the faculty of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) and Habib University, to attend the workshops as ‘train the trainer’ to deliver the programme content by leveraging their respective institutional base, it added.