3 dead, 5 hurt in Hafizabad accidents

HAFIZABAD: Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate accidents here on Wednesday. ASI Abu Bakr of Ramke Chattha village along with his driver Mohsin was coming to his village from Rawalpindi when a speeding truck hit his vehicle near Saroke village. As a result, Abu Bakr and his driver Mohsin died on the spot. Two brothers, Sufiyan and Imran, were going on a motorbike when their bike slipped near Kot Mubarik village. As a result, Sufiyan died on the spot while Imran was injured. In the third incident, a speeding truck hit a bus near Pindi Bhattian. As a result, five people were injured.

‘GOVT COMMITTED TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO POOR STUDENTS’: The government is committed to provide monetary assistance to the poor and deserving students. It was said by district chairman of Zakat and Ushr Committee Sardar Babar Sohail Gujjar while distributing Rs 324,000 among 178 poor and deserving male and female students of Vocational Training Institute of Pindi Bhattian and Kolo Tarar on Wednesday. He asked the students to take keen interest in their training to become useful citizens.

PM DUE IN ON 27TH: Prime Minster Imran Khan will arrive here on March 27. During his visit, the PM would lay foundation stone of the building of Hafizabad campus of the Government College University Faisalabad near Chak Chattha and would inaugurate Maira Poda Maira Hafizabad Programme, which is being launched by the district administration with the cooperation of local social and political parties. According to PTI sources, the PM would announce mega projects for the district.

THEFT: A theft incident was reported here on Wednesday. Imran of Peelo village parked his car outside a marriage hall near Mohallah Rashidpura. When he returned, he found it missing.