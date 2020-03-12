PS-52 by-election: PPP complains about code of conduct violation

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has complained to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of the breach of code of conduct by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in by-election of PS-52 in Tharparkar.

In-charge PPP”s Central Election Cell Taj Haider in a letter to the CEC said that if the notice is not taken now, then there will be tsunami of rigging by one of the candidate, Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

He stated in the letter that that the PPP brings into notice a case of serious breach of the election code of conduct by Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“On the night of 10th March, Shah Mehmood while being a member of the federal cabinet addressed his spiritual followers in the constituency PS-52 through a telephonic call and has urged them to vote for Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

This indulgence by the foreign minister is a clear and blatant violation of the code of conduct,” he stated in a complaint letter to the CEC. “Arbab Ghulam Rahim as the chief minister Sindh of military dictator General Pervez Musharraf had been the chief architect and implementer of record rigging in Tharparkar,” the PPP leader alleged in the letter.

He stated that the PPP apprehend that the address by the foreign minister is only the beginning of a fresh rigging tsunami in the constituency if it was not checked by the CEC in the very beginning. “Looking forward to appropriate action under the law," he added.