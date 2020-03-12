Int’l fitness trainers in Lahore

LAHORE: World class international fitness trainers Nathan and Fiona in collaboration with Aikora Sports are on a training trip to Lahore. The purpose of their visit is to conduct Level 3 Personal Trainer Advance Certification. Yesterday they visited the famous health club of Lahore Sukh Chan Wellness Club to meet renowned celebrity fitness trainer Asif Butt. They were warmly received by the CEO of Sukh Chan Nina Akbar and Melody Queen Humaira Arshad. They were quite impressed with the facilities of the club and how under the leadership of Asif Butt the gym trainers and members were benefiting.