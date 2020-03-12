Liton Das guides BD to T20 series win

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s opener Liton Das quick fire 60 off 45 balls with the help of 8 fours propelled the Tigers to 9 wicket victory in their chase of a meager 120 run target in the second T20 international at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put into bat, Zimbabwe once again failed to post a big total with only Brendan Taylor hitting an unbeaten 59 and Craig Ervine notching 29 runs as they both shared a 57 run partnership for the second wicket but apart from them, it was a sorry show for Zimbabwe as wickets kept tumbling in succession leaving them with 119-7 in 20 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh. Bangladesh reached the target in just 15.5 overs with a loss of 1 wicket as the blistering opening stand of 77 between Das and Mohammad Naim scoring 33 was enough to rub salt on a clueless Zimbabwe team as Tigers clinched the series 2-0 in emphatic style with only CB Mpofu taking the wicket for Zimbabwe.

Liton Das was adjudged the man of the match as well as player of the series for his scores of 59 and 60. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe had a regrettable tour as they lost the ODIs 3-0, losing the one-off test by an innings an 106 runs and t20s 2-0 being totally outplayed in all the formats.

Bangladesh won toss

Zimbabwe

T Kamunhukamwe c Mushfiqur b Al-Amin 10

B Taylor not out 59

C Ervine c Soumya b Afif 29

S Williams st Mushfiqur b Mahedi 3

S Raza c Al-Amin b Saifuddin 12

R Mutumbami c Soumya b Al-Amin 1

T Mutombodzi c Naim b Mustafizur 3

W Madhevere c Naim b Mustafizur 0

C Mumba not out 1

Extras (lb1) 1

Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 119

Did not Bat: C. Mpofu, C. Tshuma

Fall: 1-12, 2-69, 3-76, 4-96, 5-97, 6-108, 7-113

Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-25-2, Saifuddin 4-0-30-1, Al-Amin 4-0-22-2, Hasan 4-0-25-0, Mahedi 3-0-14-1, Afif 1-0-2-1

Bangladesh

Liton Das not out 60

Naim c Kamunhukamwe b Mpofu 33

Soumya Sarkar not out 20

Extras (b1 lb2, w4) 7

Total ( 1 wicket; 15.5 overs) 120

Did not bat: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Fall: 1-77

Bowling: Madhevere 3-0-20-0, Mpofu 3.5-0-27-1, Mumba 3-0-26-0, Tshuma 1-0-10-0, Williams 3-0-16-0, Raza 2-0-18-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Liton Das (BD)

Player of the seires: Liton Das (BD)

Series: Bangladesh won series by 2-0

Umpires: Gazi Sohel and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)