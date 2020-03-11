IUB starts literature festival amid coronavirus threat

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) is holding a two-day literature festival from March 11 amid coronavirus threat.

The festival will also feature a pat show.The situation is tense because Sindh Government Health Department has recommended the Sindh government not to let people gather in Karachi.However, the IUB seems not very serious in the wake of coronavirus threat.On the other hand, people of city have shown their concern on the.

IUB BUS KILLS MAN: A bus of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) killed a 45-year-old school teacher. Abdul Hafeez Sajid of Maqbool Colony Bahawlpur at Circular road in front BVH Emergency Ward . Abdul Hafeez was travelling on a motorcycle when the varsity bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The heirs of the victim staged a demonstration outside emergency ward of the BVH.