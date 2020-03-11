Man appeals to PM, CJP for justice

CHARSADDA: A resident of Charsadda district has appealed to the prime minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and army chief to take action against the officials of Counter-Terrorism Department for keeping him in habeas corpus and demanding Rs10 million for his release.

Speaking at a press conference at the Charsadda Press Club on Tuesday, Muzaffar Khan said that he was present at the petrol pump of Nasir Ali Khan, who is also a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on December 2, 2019. In the meantime, he said that the law enforcers, some of them were in civvies, came in two mobile vehicles and picked him. He said the footage of CCTV installed at the petrol pump was available and the report of the incident was later registered with the Tangi police by Nasir Ali Khan.

The affectee said that he also recorded a statement in the court under section 164 against a deputy superintendent of police, an inspector and two personnel on January 11 last, but the police were still reluctant to take legal action against the law enforcers. Muzaffar Khan also said that the Anti-Terrorism Court had acquitted him on March 3 in all the cases and declared them fake and malicious. He asked prime minister, CJP and army chief to take action against the law enforcers for the excesses committed against him and provide him justice.