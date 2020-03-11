close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

SN tennis from 16th

Sports

Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Women’s Day Exclusive Subh-e-Nau (SN) Ladies National Tennis Championship has been delayed for a week and will now be played from March 16 to 20.

The event will be held at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. Players can take part in six different categories including ladies’ singles, doubles, and girls’ Under-18, Under-14, Under-12 and Under-10. Interested players can send their entries to Tournament Director Mahvish Chishtie at 0333-5392995 or Referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi at 0333-5158971. Last date for sending entries is March 15.

