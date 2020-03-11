Peshawar take lead in KP women games

PESHAWAR: Peshawar took a lead grabbing 16 medals in total including 11 gold, 4 silver and one bronze at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Women Games being played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in Charsadda on Tuesday.

Mardan with three gold, two silver and seven bronze is struggling at second position while Hazara with two gold, three silver and one bronze stood third.

Mardan grabbed gold in handball, tennis, and baseball. Kohat clinched one gold and one bronze. DI Khan so far bagged one gold and a bronze.

In judo, Hazara won two gold, one bronze, Peshawar clinched one gold and two silver while Kohat secured one gold, one silver and a bronze.

“Women are competing in baseball, handball, tennis, judo, taekwondo, wushu, hockey, squash, archery and basketball disciplines,” said Director Female Games Ms Rashida Ghaznavi while briefing the media during a presentation ceremony.

Peshawar with six gold and a silver medal won overall trophy in men’s full contact karate. Hazara with one gold, one silver and two bronze stood second. Mardan with six bronze medals grabbed third position. Peshawar secured first place with 814 points in archery competitions. Mardan got second with 396 points while Bannu finished third with 303 points.

In the 14-km cycling race, Peshawar won gold with 60 points, Mardan with 40 points bagged silver while Malakand managed to win bronze with 24 points. Peshawar clinched overall wushu trophy after lifting 7 gold, three silver medals while Bannu bagged second position with two gold, three silver and as many bronze. Mardan stood third with one gold and five bronze.

Director Women Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on the occasion. District Sports Officer Tehsil Ullah Khan, senior coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Manager Account Hamid Khan, President KP Wushu Association Rehmat Gul, Secretary Najum Ul Hassan, caretaker, Imran Khan, officials, players and spectators were also present.