SHC orders issuing number plates

The SHC on Tuesday directed the excise & taxation department to ensure that all pending original number plates of vehicles are issued to their owners expeditiously.

The order came on a petition of one Asim Iqbal who had moved the court against the E&T department not issuing the original number plate for his vehicle as well as the traffic authorities not accepting his registration certificate.

He told the court that the Motor Vehicle Registration Authority is not issuing him with the original number plate for his vehicle despite the fact that he has paid all the taxes.

The petitioner said the excise authorities are delaying the issuance of original number plates because the contractor hired for the purpose has abandoned the agreement. The E&T officer submitted a progress report to the effect that batch-wise number plates have been issued until March 9. He said the department will ensure that all pending original number plates are issued to their owners expeditiously as well as the petitioner within a week.

Regarding the issuance of challans to vehicle owners who possess registration certificates issued by the E&T department, the traffic police chief filed comments saying that directions have been issued to the traffic police that no action will be taken against vehicle owners if they produce valid certificates issued by the E&T department about the supply and delivery of their original number plates.

The bench directed the traffic police chief to ensure that his subordinates act strictly in accordance with the law without harassing the public on the production of the relevant certificate issued by the E&T department with regard to the registration of their vehicle.