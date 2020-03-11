CBC kicks off anti-encroachment operation in Delhi Colony

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) kicked off its operation against illegal buildings in its jurisdictional area, Delhi Colony, on Tuesday.

The CBC said it started the drive on the orders of the Supreme Court. They have started the work for the demolition of a 12-storey building in Delhi Colony which is constructed over a 160-square-yard plot. The building is an apartment complex which comprises 24 flats and four shops.

An official of the CBC said the building has been vacated and will be demolished within two days. Many such other buildings have been constructed over 40 to 80-square-yard plots in Delhi Colony.

The team of the CBC, however, faced difficulties as the roads leading to the building are very narrow. The authorities have sealed the front and back roads leading to the building.

The residents of the area complained that the authorities should provide them with better alternative residences. “Where were the authorities when the builders were constructing and selling these illegal structures,” said one of the residents of the building, namely Shahood.

He added that they had purchased their apartment and have got all the documents with them. “Our livelihood is being destroyed in our face.” Another resident said the people whose houses were demolished in Golimar are now living in worse conditions. “They are forced to live on roads,” the resident lamented.

The CBC has written to the deputy inspector general of police in south zone, the senior superintendent of police in district south, and the station house officers in Frrere Hall and Gizri Police station areas for the demolition of unauthorised construction at P&T Colony, Dehli Colony, Punjab Colony, Bukshan Village and Lower Gizri.

The first phase of the operation, according to the letter, was supposed to initiate from the P&T Colony on Tuesday (yesterday), which will continue till Tuesday, March 31. Meanwhile, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has announced kicking off a grand operation against illegal buildings throughout the city. The new DG SBCA, Naseemul Ghani, has directed the officials to carry out a survey of residential buildings even those in katchi abadis. In the survey, hazardous buildings will be notified in all towns of the city.

Assistance from the district administration will be sought in the demolition of illegal and hazardous buildings. Additional force of law enforcement agencies, such as police and Rangers, will also be deployed in the operations.

As for the huge buildings constructed over small acres of land, the SBCA has decided to demolish them immediately. According to the building bylaws of the SBCA, not more than two storeys above the ground floor are allowed over an 80-square-yard plot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SBCA bylaws don’t apply to cantonment areas. There are six cantonments in Karachi and all of them have separate building bylaws.

A day ago, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the SBCA and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) demolished illegal and hazardous structures in their respective jurisdictions in the metropolis. A five-storey illegal structure constructed over an 80-square-yard plot in district Malir, Quaidabad, opposite to the Deputy Commissioner Malir’s office, was demolished by the KMC’s anti-encroachment the day before yesterday.