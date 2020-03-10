AC adjourns hearing of reference against Abbasi till April 1

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Monday adjourned the hearing of LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till April 1 due to absence of the NAB investigation officer.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the Accountability Court, Islamabad. The NAB prosecutor told the court that investigation officer is not present at this time, and he is on the way and soon will appear before the court.

However, the court adjourned the hearing of LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi because of absence of investigation officer till April 1.

While talking to media outside the court, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used for political engineering. He claimed that NAB has paralysed the country and has destroyed its economy. “NAB should be dissolved,” he demanded. Abbasi further said that government is failed to control the prices of daily use items and demanded the formation of parliamentary committee on price hike.