Colonel martyred, 2 terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI: A senior officer of Pakistan Army, Col. Mujeebur Rehman was martyred while leading an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) thus foiling a major terrorist activity, the ISPR said on Monday.

According to ISPR two terrorists who were high value targets were also killed in exchange of fire while a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from miscreants’ hideout.

On confirmed intelligence about planning of a terrorist activity, Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout near Tank, DI Khan. As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation two terrorists (high value targets) were also killed. In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced Shahadat.

During sanitisation operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorist hideout. Col Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed hailed from Bunji, district Astore. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

The martyrdom of Col Mujeebur Rehman is continuation of sacrifices being laid by the security forces to purge the country of miscreants during the operation Raddul Fasad.

Col Sohail Abid who hailed from the Military Intelligence was martyred while conducting an operation against terrorists in Killi Almas area of Balochistan on March 17, 2018. During that operation, a high value target of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and two suicide bombers were also killed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday applauded the successful operation of the security forces against terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, the prime minister hailed the courage and bravery of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, who embraced martyrdom during the operation to foil the sordid designs of the terrorists.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman and said the entire nation acknowledges the sacrifices of the armed forces and security institutions. He said, “It is the outcome of the unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces that terrorism has been eradicated and the candle of peace stands alighted”.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday foiling a major terrorist bid in Dera Ismail Khan showed the professional prowess of our valiant armed forces.

In a tweet, she paid tribute to martyred Colonel Mujeebu Rehman, who sacrificed his today for tomorrow of his countrymen. Dr Firdous said, “Our martyrs are our pride and the entire nation salutes them”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman in Dera Ismail Khan operation and lauded the armed forces’ sacrifices for restoration of peace in the country.

According to the Central Media Department of the party, PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani and Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad said in their condolence messages that the sacrifices of armed forces to establish peace are unparalleled and unmatched. “The role of Pakistan’s armed forces is commendable and officers like Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed are the real heroes of the nation,” they said.

Paying homage to the bravery of martyred Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed, they said that the nation stands by her brave men in uniform to uproot terrorism from the country.

The PTI leadership expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for martyred officer’s highest abode in paradise asking for strength for family to bear this loss.