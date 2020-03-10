Funeral of seven victims of Karachi building collapse held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The funeral prayers of seven victims of the Golimar building collapse in Karachi were held at the Police Headquarters, Shikarpur, on Monday. Seven members of a family from Shikarpur had died when the building they were residing in collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar locality, last week. The bodies of the victims, including a retired sub inspector, Muhammad Ali Veesar, aged 62, his wife Zubeda, aged 55, their sons Sohail, aged 30, Tariq Veesar aged 25, 18-year-old daughter Sumera and twin sisters 16-year-old Kainat and Iqra on Sunday reached from Karachi. Their funeral prayers were held at the Police Headquarters, Shikarpur, which was attended by the members of civil society and others.
