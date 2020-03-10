BSS holds early years festival

Islamabad:The Early Years Festival was held at the Beaconhouse School System, E-11 Branch.The school was turned into a colourful ‘Candy Land’ with the event filled with lots of exciting and engaging activities which included Chef’s Corner, Mini Games, Arts & Crafts, Potter’s Wheel, and ICT activities.

The visitors immensely enjoyed the puppet show and the spooky shack that was put up by the talented teachers and students. However, the initiative that stood out the most and became the major success of the day was the set up made for ‘Tiny Entrepreneurs’, where the children put up stalls along their parents.

The children decorated their stalls and brought recycled decoration items, handmade crafts, old books and homemade snacks for sale.The involvement of excited students and equally enthusiastic parents made the day a huge success.