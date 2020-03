Qureshi Cricket: Lahore Tigers, Hajvery Sports advance

LAHORE: Two matches decided in 10th Ashiq Hussain Qureshi T20 Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground. In first match Lahore Tigers beat Taj Water Tank by 8 wickets.

Scores: Taj Water Tank 127/6 in 20 overs (Muhammad Yousaf 43, Munir Hussain 29, Yousaf Siddique 23, Sultan Mehmood 18*, Abdul Rauf 2/12, Rauf Wain 2/27).

Lahore Tigers 128/2 in 16.3 overs (Salman Khan 52, Sohail Idrees 52*). In other match Hajvery Sports beat Punjab Cottage by 4 runs in super-over.

Scores: Punjab Cottage 136/8 after 20 overs (Asher Nazir 40, Sabir Hussain 27, Mian Mubeen 4/21, Ashfaq Ahmad 2/29). Hajvery Sports 136 all out in 20 overs(Ahmad Mir 55, Abid Hussain 21, Arshad Naz 2/14, Muhammad Shafique 2/18 and Abdul Mannan 2/21).