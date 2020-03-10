Waqas, Nasir, Zahir, Ammad reach semis

KARACHI: Waqas, Nasir, Zahir and Ammad reached the semi-finals of Malka Foods Sindh Open Squash Circuit-III at Sindh Rangers Squash Complex here on Monday.

In the quarter-finals of men’s category, Waqas Mehboob thrashed Saeed Abdul 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 in 18 minutes and Zahir Shah beat Hassan Raza 11-5, 12-10, 11-4 in 22 minutes. Amaad Fareed smashed M Farhan 11-6, 13-11, 11-6 in 13 minutes and Nasir Iqbal defeated Zeeshan Zeb 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in 19 minutes.

Waqas is up against Zahir and Nasir will face Ammad in the semi-finals of this $1500 PSA Satellite Tour.

In the first round, M Farhan beat Haseeb Taj 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; Waqas beat Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Zahir beat Abdul Qadir 11-5, 11-7, 11-7; Nasir beat Bilal Zakir 11-4, 11-1, 11-5; Saeed Abdul beat Abdul Moeiz 11-2, 11-4, 11-2; Hassan Raza beat Farhan Hashmi 4-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9; Zeeshan Zeb beat Noor Zaman 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; and Amaad Fareed beat Salman Saleem 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.