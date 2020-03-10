Traffic police should work on modern lines: Ghulam Nabi Memon

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon held a meeting at his office with the DIG traffic and others on Monday for deliberations on how to counter traffic issues, especially violations of rules and road accidents

The meeting discussed the issues faced by traffic wardens on a daily basis and as well as the measures adopted to solve the issues. DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar made a presentation on the traffic issues and gave suggestions for smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, Additional IG Karachi Memon, after reviewing the reports submitted by the SSPs of the traffic districts and the DIG, had issued directives for implementation, which included the removal of flags and panaflex that were installed at traffic signals.

Talking to The News, Karachi’s top cop said he held the meeting to review the overall progress in solving traffic police’s issues and problems related to their field. Moreover, he said, it was noticed that many drivers plied their vehicles recklessly, causing fatal accidents, but they managed to escape from the spot, taking advantage of lack of CCTV cameras and the absence of officials at the time of the offence.

He added that they were working on a Traffic Management Project, which is expected to be completed in the coming months and will help curb violations of rules. Afterwards, major thoroughfares and inner lanes of the city would be manned by the police, he said, adding that the number plate-reading cameras will be installed phase-wise.

The project includes the Karachi Traffic Police, so it would be easy for them to track violators. Memon said he would request the Sindh government to instal modern traffic lights, especially on major and sensitive thoroughfares.

The participants of the meeting said they did not have access to the excise data due to which they faced difficulties in sending traffic violation tickets at the residences of violators. Additional IG Memon said he would hold a meeting with the relevant department and enter into an agreement so that no violator could get away with the offence they committed.

He said access to the excise data was necessary for the traffic police, as after the availability of CCTV footage, they would be able to access the number plate address found dubious. He said the excise department had upgraded data and it would be easy for them to catch violators of traffic rules.

Memon added that the project included strict implementation of traffic rules, as usually it was noticed that most commuters drove without a licence. He said that drivers without a licence would be warned first, and if anybody was found without a licence again, they would be arrested.

Moreover, he said, they would request the government to increase the fines for violations so that people did not violate traffic laws so as to avoid paying heavy fines. Each offence would be recorded and footage of the commuter committing a violation would be sent to their email or residential address.

Memon said they would also introduce a system of points for violators like it happened internationally, and whosoever exceeded the limit of traffic violations and points, their licence would be suspended for a time, and whosoever failed to pay the fine, their vehicle would be lifted and much higher fines would imposed on the defaulter.