Liquor recovered

Islamabad : A distillery was raided in Khanna police area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, police said.

Improved efforts are being taken to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city, a police spokesman said Sunday. DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of DSP Sardar Ghulam Mustaf including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.