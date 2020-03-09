Cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till next 12 to 18 hours. They predicted that dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper areas.

Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 10.2°C and maximum was 22°C.