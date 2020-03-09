PC Lahore National Jr Tennis finals today

LAHORE: Shimza Durab and Ashtifila Arif reached the girls U-18 final after defeating their respective rivals in the Pearl Continental Lahore Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 semifinals played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah on Sunday.

In the girls U-18 first semifinal, Shimza Durab outpaced Labika Durab 6-2, 6-3 while Ashtifila Arif played superb tennis and outclassed Saleeha Zeeshan 6-0, 6-1. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Abu Bakar Talha 4-1, 4-1 while Haniya Minhas beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 3-5, 4-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Harris Bajwa/Eesa Bilal 4-0, 4-0 while Abubakar Talha/Ameer Mazari beat Haniya Minhas/Omer Jawad 4-1, 4-0. In boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Haniya Minhas beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-0 while Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-2, 5-4.

On Monday the finals will be played in different categories while the concluding ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm, where Pearl Continental Lahore General Manager Roy Alberto Kappen Berger will chief guest and distribute prizes among the position holders. Other notables, who will be present on the occasion, will be PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Vice President Afzal Shareef, players, their families and tennis lovers.