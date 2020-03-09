Kidney patients in Haripur to get free dialysis

HARIPUR: The kidney patients would get free of charge dialysis as the provincial government has directed the district administration to use the frozen funds of Health Management Board, said Deputy Commissioner Haripur Nadeem Nasir here on Sunday. He said that over 30 patients used to get free of charge dialysis weekly from the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in line with the decision of Health Management Board that was constituted following an agreement between the Health Department and the International Medical College in Abbottabad in 2009.

The deputy commissioner said that the District Headquarters Hospital and the International Medical College had signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 10 years. The official said that the private medical college had agreed to pay 20 percent of its admission and 20 percent of tuition fees annually to the DHQ Haripur.

He added that in return the DHQ would provide teaching and building facilities. The college would also establish a paramedics training institute.