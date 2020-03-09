Former foreign minister opposes auction of ladies park in Kasur

KASUR: Former foreign minister Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali has said that the railways authorities should find other options to collect revenue instead of auctioning the ladies park adjacent to the Railway Station in the city.

He was talking to media here on Sunday. He said that it was the only ladies park in the city while hundreds of ladies visit it on daily basis. He said that in 1985, he struggled and succeeded to get funds for the park. Later, he added, the railways handed over the park to the Municipal Committee Kasur for its maintenance. He saidt millions of rupees had been spent on its beautification and plantation.

Railways authorities would auction the ladies park on March 10 where a marquee is expected to be established. Civil society, traders, lawyers, students and people from all walks of life have opposed the auction of the park.