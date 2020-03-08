Kashmir Band launches its first album ‘Khawab’

KARACHI: The popular rock band from Karachi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir launched its first album “Khawab” and latest music video by the name of Dhoop. On Saturday Kashmir Band performed in Karachi Arts Council where large number of fans enjoyed the concert and praised each and every song.

Playing a huge part in the revival of the concert culture in Karachi the Kashmir Band played big and small arenas in the country, garnering love every time. Filled with a dizzying array of guitar riffs and drum beats, the band showcased a combination of songs, including hit singles from their recently released album. The venue provided an intimate space for the band to give a captivating performance to the hundreds of Karachiites in attendance. With Bilal Ali as the lead vocalist, Vais Khan as the lead guitarist, Usman Siddiqui on the bass guitar, Shane J Anthony on the drums, Zair Zaki as the rhythm guitarist and Ali Raza on the keyboard.

Dhoop is a soft, melodious number giving out a sense of encouragement and staunch support to counter hopelessness. Known for surprising their audiences, the band members take inspiration from different genres to create an original sound. “We have six members in the band and each and every one of us is into different genres of music. So when it comes to making music, we all sit down and the entire thing comes together," Bilal explains.

Vocalist Bilal writes all the lyrics but everyone works on arranging the whole structure of the song. However, the band is not worried that too ‘many cooks will spoil the broth’ as each member brings something new to the table. From indie to progressive, they have experimented with everything and the result is in front of everyone.

From playing university gigs to being one of the five different opening acts at a music concert, Kashmir has now become the headlining act. Video Director Omer Anwer has said there is revival of band culture in the country and it is very much appreciated.