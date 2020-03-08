FDA establishes anti-dengue brigade

FAISALABD: The Faisalabad Development Authority has established the anti-dengue brigade to control dengue threat.

It was said by FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting held to review the implementation of anti-dengue measures. FDA Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Town Planning and Estate Management Directors Mehr Ayub, Junaid Hassan, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers attended the meeting. The FDA Director General mentioned the injurious effect of dengue virus and contribution to the FDA in prevention activities and said that the Punjab CM had issued directions to all concerned departments to play vibrant role for the eradication of larvae breeding sites. He expressed his determination to utilise all resources of the FDA and the Wasa to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the concerned officers to supervise the performance of anti-dengue staff and serious efforts should be done to combat against challenges of dengue issue. He stressed upon comprehensive cleanliness of all offices of the FDA and Wasa, including the rooftops and sites of water reservoirs. He urged upon associating of private housing schemes managements in anti-dengue campaign besides continuing the wide awareness activities to sensitise the public about the issue of dengue. The DG said that the FDA measures against dengue should be seen clearly and possible sites of dengue larvae breed should be busted in the FDA and Wasa controlled areas. He warned that lethargy and carelessness would not be tolerated in this regard.

DC FOR EARLY RELIEF TO OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS: The District Overseas Committee meeting was held at the DC Office here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting. ADC R Mian Aftab Ahmad, member Committee Talha Hameed and other officers were also present. The DC listened to the issues of migrants and said that the concerned departments of the district should ensure speedy relief to the overseas Pakistanis so that their problems were not delayed. He said that the Punjab government had issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis so the applicants should look satisfied with the departmental progress. The DC said that serious steps were being taken to resolve the complaints and problems of the overseas Pakistanis in the district departments. He said that the provincial commission was also being informed by taking immediate notice of the complaints received and departmental proceedings along with reports. He said that strict instructions had been issued to assistant commissioners and revenue officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases.

He urged the concerned departments to settle cases on merit, hearing the position of the migrants and their representatives. He said reconciliation written by the parties should be in the record on the requests being resolved. The DSP HQ said that police-related requests were being resolved promptly and were regularly reviewing the progress of all cases. He said he would not allow anyone to occupy the property of overseas Pakistanis. During the meeting, more than 17 applications of overseas relating to the police, revenue, FDA and other departments were heard.

OPEN COURT: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with Adviser to Punjab CM Malik Umar Farooq held an open court at Municipal Committee Dijkot on Saturday.

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and officers of different departments were also present in the open court. The DC listened to the public complaints and directed the concerned departments for early solution to the public issues. Talking to the applicants, the DC said that weekly open court was also being held to listen to the people’s complaints directly besides following the open-door policy of the Punjab government. He said that provision of every possible relief to the public was the mission of the district administration and public service departments had been mobilised in this regard. He assured that the genuine complaints of the citizens would not be left behind without prompt disposal. He told that the regular monitoring was being carried out of the departmental measures on public applications. He said that the concerned officers had been directed to take the public complaints very serious and every possible remedy be provided to the complainant as per their satisfaction.

During the open court, the citizens presented complaints relating to the removal of encroachments, rectification of sewerage, vacation of illegal possessions and correction of the revenue record. The adviser to the CM said that the government had focused his full attention on resolving the public complaints and in this regard open courts were holding regularly in the different localities. a