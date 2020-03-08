LRC hosts star-studded Pakistan Derby today

LAHORE: Most alluring competition of equestrian sport, the Pakistan Derby 2020 is the glare of 28th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club (LRC) that would ignite the course on Sunday, March 8.

The marathon day card has 12 races in all along with derby, seven cup competitions and four Indus Plates. The star-studded derby line-up has five contenders for big honours. These four years old colts and fillies in their trial stretch put on display exceptional run. But strong from among them is Floating Cloud and its closest contender would be War It Is but the others in the run also cannot be written of. Similarly, the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup is the second important race of the day and Al Nehayy fancied as one of the best in a field of five horses.

Whereas, Ch Ahmad Saeed Memorial Cup, Col (R) Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup, Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup, National Breeders Cup, The LRC Cup and The Stewards Cup will keep the stewards busy and guessing.

Favourite in the first Indus Plate race of Class-VII and Division-V is Anmole One, place Chhota Jhara and fluke Lucky Time while approved acceptances also have Sajju Star, Shania Princess, Black Storm, Smiling Again, Nice Moon, Chamak, Shining Armour, Turab Prince, Hawa Hawai, Days Gone, Lucky Is Me, Golden Beauty, Its Me and Sheba.

Second race favouirte for win is Safdar Princess, place KFK Princess and fluke Crown Jewel while approved acceptances also have Punjabi Munda, Hide Out, Love For Win, Miss Bray, Golden Pound, Chan Punjabi, Lalazaar, Fakhr-e-Shorkot, Bright Gold, King Queen, Take Care, She and Tell Me.

Third Ch Ahmad Saeed Memorial Cup race favouirte for win is Tiffany's, place Exceptional One and fluke Big Move while approved acceptances also have The Kingdom, Madhuri Dixit, Friends Forever, Legacy, Sanctity and Cameo.

Fourth Col (R) Syed Abid Hussain Memorial Cup race favouirte for win is License To Kill, place Jharra and fluke Sajni while approved acceptances also have Gondal Prince, Profitable and Prince Albert.

Fifth Syed Wajid Ali Shah Memorial Cup race favouirte for win is Princess Anabia, place Tiger Jet and fluke Zandora while approved acceptances also have Lorenzo, Barbarian's Charge, Lucky For Me, Turning Light, Countess Mara, Final Call and Shah The Great.

Sixth National Breeders Cup, a term race for three year old race favouirte for win is Churchill, place Sahil and fluke Haiku while approved acceptances also have Fair Beauty and Governor.

Seventh JDW Pakistan Derby, a term race for four years old Pakistani Colts and Fillies race favouirte for win is Floating Cloud, place Royal Ransom and fluke War It Is while approved acceptances also have Raat Ki Rani and Costa Rica.

Eighth Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, a handicap race for four Years old, above horses race favouirte for win is Al Nehayy, place Big Bravo and fluke Lola's Theme while approved acceptances also have Rising Dawn and Rewrite The Stars.

Ninth The LRC Cup race favouirte for win is Narowali Princess, place Khan Jee and fluke User while approved acceptances also have Believe Me, Miss World, Dream Secret, Warriors Charge, Sweet Golden, Rang-e-Hina, Banjo and Amazing Runner.

Tenth Stewards Cup race favouirte for win is Missing My Love, place Gestapo and fluke Salem-e-Lahore while approved acceptances also have Lail-o-Nihar, Remember Me, Khadim, Special One, Quick Shot, Sea Horse, Your Flame In Me, Sher Garh, Queen, Golden Ring, Marmaris, Secret Lady, Drums Of War, Prince of Lion and Gondal Gift.

Eleventh race favouirte for win is Push The Limits, place Natalia and fluke Qalandra while approved acceptances also have Zoaq-e-Yageen, lbram Prince, Evening Star, Miss Ravi Road, Wahab Choice, Buzkushi, Ask Me, Jhon Princess, Jonti Road, Trick Or Treat and Stella.

Twelfth race favouirte for win is Prince of Multan, place Big Foot and fluke Malika Princess while approved acceptances also have Jan-e-Fida, Jeetu Baba, Gold Man, Rashk-e-Qamar, Silken Black, Dil Jan, After Here, Neeli The Great, Shawaze Princess, Mehak and Khabib.