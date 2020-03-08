Convocation

LAHORE : The seventh convocation of National College of Business Administration & Economics (NCBA&E) was held at Expo Centre here on Saturday. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest on the occasion while Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Fazal A Khalid, NCBA&E Board of Trustees Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed, NCBA&E Rector Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, faculty members and a large number of students and their parents attended the event wherein around 350 graduates were awarded degrees. Addressing the ceremony, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz congratulated the graduating students and said investment in education was the best investment.