PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to four scholars. Mazhar Hussain, son of Zafar Ahmad, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of Islamic studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Accordance in Tafseer Contradictions in the Light of Asbab-e-Nazool and Nazm-e-Quran,” Saadia Saba, daughter of Rafique Ahmad Ghour, in mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Cosmic Evolution and Gravitational Decoupled Solutions in Modified Gauss-Bonnet Gravity,” Ghulam Muhammad Mustafa, s/o Nazir Ahmed, in the subject of solid state physics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Correlation of Crystal Structure and Dielectirc Characteristics of Pyrochlore Based Oxides” and Ambreen Javaid, d/o Javaid Ahmad Chughtai, in the subject of environmental sciences (Geomatics) after approval of her thesis entitled “Impacts and Risk Evaluation of Hudaira Drain on Adjacent Groundwater and Soil Using Geospatial Techniques.”