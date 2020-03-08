Faculty members

Teaching is not everybody’s business. Both are very demanding tasks. The quality of teachers and trainers reflects the quality of leader(s), followers and trainees. In recent years because of pygmies' appointment as teachers and trainers, chaos in educational institutions and training institutes and academies has increased.

We need to hire such persons who are really eager to make a difference, those who may search out their own imperfections and not of others around them. Those who use positive thoughts to overcome negative thoughts, those who are happy individuals.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad