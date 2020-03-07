Davis Cup: Opening day of Pak-Slovenia tie washed out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Persistent rain has forced complete wash out on the opening day Friday in the World Group I Davis Cup playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia.
Heavy rain made it impossible even for the organisers to remove the covers from Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts. ITF Referee Tom Kinloch decided during to call off Friday’s opening singles matches in the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia. The matches have been rescheduled to be played Saturday morning at 10: 30 AM, subject to weather conditions.
