Mahoor jumps to 138th in world badminton rankings

LAHORE: Badminton starlet Mahoor Shahzad has clinched a career-best 138th rank in the international world rankings.She jumped nine spots to become the first Pakistani woman to enter the top 140 rankings of women’s singles.

Shahzad has a 33-28 win/loss record with 12,160 total points in the 10 tournaments she has featured.Earlier in November 2019, Shahzad made headlines by claiming gold at the Pakistan International Series 2019 in Islamabad.She clinched a 21-15,16-21 and 21-16 victory over Iran’s Soraya Aghaei in a riveting final.