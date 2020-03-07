Centre to establish soup kitchens in Sindh under Ehsaas programme: governor Imran Ismail

The federal government’s initiative of opening soup kitchens to feed poor people under the Ehsaas programme will soon be extended to Sindh.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail made this announcement on Friday as he met at the Governor House a member of the Saylani Welfare Trust’s board and adviser to the trust’s chairman, Mohammad Afzal Chamdia.

The governor said soup kitchens to be established in Sindh under the Ehsaas programme would prove beneficial for the needy families in Sindh.

He also lauded the services being provided by the Saylani Welfare Trust for establishing soup kitchens in the country and the general philanthropic works and public welfare initiatives of the trust across the country.

The philanthropic services of the Saylani Welfare Trust are known to everyone as it has been taking practical steps since long to extend facilities to common people, Ismail remarked.

The governor said the present government would continue to support the Saylani Welfare Trust to help it further its welfare initiatives. He said the Ehsaas programme of the present government would go a long way and it would help establish a welfare state on the lines of the state of Madina.

The Saylani Welfare Trust’s board member told the governor that the charity organisation had been planning to install 112 reverse osmosis water filtration plants in Sindh. Moreover, the trust would also establish soup kitchens at five places in Karachi to support the poor, he added.

Ismail meets PMSA chief

The governor also met on Friday the director general (DG) of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Rear Admiral Muhammad Sohaib, at the Governor House. He appreciated the role the PMSA to prevent the instances of human and narcotics smuggling through sea routes of the country.

He said owing to the security services of the PMSA, the maritime zone and frontiers of Pakistan were safe from criminal activities of smugglers. He also lauded the role of the agency in thwarting the incidents of illegal fishing within the Pakistani borders.

The PMSA DG said on the occasion that the agency had been acting as the police force within the Pakistani territorial waters as it had been performing its duties well to safeguard the sea frontiers of the country.