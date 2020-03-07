CJP distributes motorbikes among women lawyers

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Friday giving motorcycle-driving training to women lawyers was a good start, and this exercise should be continued, but he advised women lawyers to avoid their habit of talking during motorcycle-riding.

Addressing a motorbike distribution ceremony at the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the CJP appreciated the bar association’s efforts for providing a motorbike-driving training opportunity to women advocates.

He said that although motorbike-riding was dangerous, it was the responsibility of the trainers as well as of women motorbike riders to drive safely and ensure that they did not meet with any accident.

He said women lawyers kept on talking during the programme, and advised them to avoid their habit of talking during motorcycle-riding. Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh also appreciated the SHCBA and senior lawyers for making arrangements to provide motorbikes and training to the women lawyers. Salman Sufi, head of a private foundation, said that his organisation had provided motorbike-riding training to as many as 15,000 women since 2016, and vowed that his organisation would provide training to 500,000 women by 2025. President SHCBA Ziaul Haq Makhdoom also spoke.