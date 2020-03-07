PTI MPA submits resolution against erring SBCA officials

An MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted a resolution to the secretariat of the Sindh Assembly demanding stern punitive action against erring officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) responsible for tragic incidents of buildings collapse in the city.

The resolution was submitted by Khurrum Sher Zaman, who is also the president of the Karachi chapter of the PTI. Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader demanded that criminal cases be registered against the SBCA officials responsible for the tragic incidents of building collapse in the city.

He lamented that the Sindh chief minister had yet to emerge from the CM House to meet the victims of the Golimar tragedy. He said the CM feared that people of the affected area would start raising slogans against him in case he visited the neighbourhood.

He noted that even the Sindh local government minister did nothing to rescue the people in distress as people carried out the emergency relief work all by themselves. He said the entire government machinery was seen nowhere at the site of the buildings that collapsed in Golimar on Thursday.

Zaman said guilty officials of the SBCA should be given stern punishment as otherwise they would continue with their criminal conduct, allowing the construction of such illegal buildings. He alleged that officials of the SBCA had been brazenly involved in facilitating illegal constructions in the city as they received kickbacks against turning a blind eye to unlawful buildings.

He also called for inquiring into the assets of such officials to check whether or not they had been receiving money illegally. The PTI lawmaker also urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to hand down stern punishment to the officials involved in facilitating illegal construction activities in Karachi.

He also demanded the constitution of a proper investigation committee to investigate the emergence of unauthorised buildings in the city. The latest incident of building collapse was not the first such tragic instance as in the past too Karachi had witnessed such serious tragedies, Zaman said.