89 graduates given certificates on completion of course

PESHAWAR: The Nutrition International in collaboration with Health Directorate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Institute of Management Studies, University of Peshawar, on Friday organised a graduation ceremony and distributed certificates among 89 graduates of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of health professionals including heads of departments of integrated health programme, district health officers, pediatricians, gynecologists, along with civil society representatives and media personnel. During the implementation of the five years programme of Right Start, there was an issue of intermittent stock outs of nutrition commodities, particularly Iron & Folic Acid tablets at the district level. To address the issue of stock outs, Nutrition International Pakistan and USAID Global Supply Chain Management Programme executed a 3 credit hours course on Public Health Supply Chain Management of health professional of 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including logistic officers, store-keepers and procurement officers in Institute of Management Studies, University of Peshawar.

Speaking to participants, Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director Nutrition International, shared that the training would have a longlasting impact and the supply chain system would be ensured. The course content has equipped the professionals in technical manner that will help them in forecasting and quantification of nutrition commodities, which is crucial element of supply chain mechanism. The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Peshawar University, Dr Johar Ali, thanked to the Chemonics International and Nutrition International for the initiative to support health directorate in capacity building of the staff on the supply chain management. He has thanked Nutrition International for organising this training course in an appropriate manner.

Ajmal Wazir, Minister Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the chief guest of the event, appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International for the support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bridge the gaps in provision of services to the beneficiaries.