Instead of sending delegation to Karachi, PML-N should look for hospital to treat Nawaz: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif should have summoned his second tier of party leaders to London to search a hospital for treatment of Nawaz Sharif instead of sending them to Karachi.

Dr. Firdous said in tweets that it would have been better for Shahbaz Sharif to task the second tier of party leadership with searching a hospital for treatment of Nawaz Sharif in London.

Addressing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she said by writing a letter, the government had fulfilled its legal obligation and added that the history had rejected the Qatari letters.

“For you, only those elections are transparent in which you form government. Dictatorial conduct and style of governance was of those with whom the elected public representatives would find it hard to meet,” she said. She alleged those who played havoc with the national economy had gone to London as usual.