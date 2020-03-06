ICC Challenge League A called off

DUBAI: The ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted the ICC to postpone the second round of CWC Challenge League A, which was set to be begin in Malaysia on March 16.

The six-team tourney is the second of three rounds that make upon of the two groups in the Challenge League - the third tier of the 2023 World Cup qualification ladder.

The ICC hope to reschedule the 11-day event featuring Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, and Vanuatu, for later in 2020. The announcement follows the cancellation of the women's quadrangular T20I series between Thailand, Ireland, the Netherlands and Zimabwe that was set to be held in Chiang Mai in April.