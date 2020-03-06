US envoy praises Tevta

US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez has said her country will look into the possibility of cooperation in establishment of centres of excellence in the Punjab province.

She was talking to Technical and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique at the authority's secretariat here on Thursday. The US consul general appreciated the steps taken by the Tevta management for technical education and quality training for students.

Briefing the consul general, the Tevta chairperson said it was the authority's vision to provide quality education and training to students. Tevta is introducing demand-driven courses and ensuring economic opportunities for its trained workforce, he said. Getting job opportunities for the Tevta graduates through close coordination with the industries was also a major objective of the authority, he added. The Tevta chief said that training modules had been designed according to the requirements of the industries. The Tevta chairperson also gave away handmade and hand-painted vase as souvenir to the US consul general.